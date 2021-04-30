Serving masses top priority,says Sec Tourism

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Tourism Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta said that serving masses is top priority and provincial government is utilizing all possible resources.

He said that the edible items were being offered to citizens on cheaper rates through Ramadan bazaars.

Secretary Tourism expressed these views while taking briefing on various matters at DC office on Friday.

He directed the district officials to work actively and with responsibility so that the facilities could be provided to masses in a better way.

Ehsan Bhutta said that there was need to work under comprehensive strategy to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs.

He directed to launch awareness drive among people about preventive measures regarding Covid 19 pandemic.

Secretary also directed DC Vehari to improve the arrangements at utility stores counters set up at Ramadan bazaars further.

He ordered price control magistrates to ensure checking at open markets and bazaars to facilitate the masses.

The wheat procurement drive was continued to procure wheat with Rs 1800 per mound from growers. Secretary directed the officials concerned to extend better facilities to growers at the centres.

DC Mobin Elahi giving briefing to Secretary, said that the district officials and magistrates were active to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs.

He informed that over Rs 1.6 million fine, 28 cases got lodged and 24 held over violation of Corona SOPs so far.

He said that corona vaccination dose was given to 11000 people so far at nine vaccination centres and vaccination process was being accelerated further.