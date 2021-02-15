UrduPoint.com
Serving Needy People; Real Foundation Of Humanity: Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:04 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said serving needy people was the real foundation of human society while in this regard, the society can be rejuvenated by the generosity and economic well-being of the backward, troubled and deprived classes.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Dr. Kaleemullah Health Foundation Hospital at Governor House.

The delegation was consisted of Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar, former Chief Engineer Usman Khan Babai, Dr. Haq Dad Tareen, Dr. Samad Khan Panezai, Engineer Tawab Khan and Engineer Abdul Ali Kakar.

On the occasion, the Governor said that private health institutions have a key role to play in promoting a healthy environment and to cooperate with poor patients in treatment.

He said the situation posed by the global epidemic of COVID-19 has also had a negative impact on private health institutions and their affiliates.

The delegation apprised the Governor about the performance of Dr. Kaleemullah Health Foundation Hospital and the problems and difficulties faced by them due to lack of modern facilities.

The Governor listened attentively to the problems and difficulties faced by them and assured his cooperation for a lasting solution.

