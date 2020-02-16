Serving people agenda of PTI govt: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sradar Usman Buzdar has said that the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to serve people.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the journey of serving people had started and with the grace of Allah Almighty it would continue.

Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to build Pakistan as per the dream of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken exemplary steps to improve living standard of a common man.