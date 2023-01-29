UrduPoint.com

Serving People Is First Priority, Says Haji Zubair Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has said that serving his people is the first priority of his government and no stone will be left unturned to achieve this goal.

This he said while talking to the media on Sunday during his visit to various markets where he interacted with the business community and people from different walks of life.

The Mayor said for keeping himself updated and solving the problems he conducted around 40 open courts in different areas of the city.

The open courts are proved helpful in providing facilities to the public and it will be held in the rest of the areas.

Peshawar will be cleared of encroachments, he said, adding, "We invited all the business community and presidents of the markets to the city council hall in which they were briefed in detail about the encroachment, on which they unanimously assured to cooperation in enforcement."The business community and presidents of the markets had given an assurance on which he asked for some time, but now a regular strategy will be decided and the entire Peshawar will be cleared of encroachments,

