Serving people top agenda of PTI govt: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the top agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to serve the people of the country.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting here at his office to review party affairs and suggestions regarding local bodies elections.

Federal Ministers Shafqat Mahmood and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and others were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that strong candidates would be chosen through consultation, adding that with party-based elections, real leadership would emerge at the grassroots and direct elections would bring about real change in the politics of local bodies.

He said "We are all united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation has unshakable faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister."He said that the opposition did not give up its negative attitude in this critical situation and weakening the country with the politics of anarchy was against the national interest. "Those engaged in the politics of anarchy should realise facts", he concluded.