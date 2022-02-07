UrduPoint.com

Serving People Top Agenda Of PTI Govt: CM Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Serving people top agenda of PTI govt: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the top agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to serve the people of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the top agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to serve the people of the country.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting here at his office to review party affairs and suggestions regarding local bodies elections.

Federal Ministers Shafqat Mahmood and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and others were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that strong candidates would be chosen through consultation, adding that with party-based elections, real leadership would emerge at the grassroots and direct elections would bring about real change in the politics of local bodies.

He said "We are all united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation has unshakable faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister."He said that the opposition did not give up its negative attitude in this critical situation and weakening the country with the politics of anarchy was against the national interest. "Those engaged in the politics of anarchy should realise facts", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All Government Top Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Scheduled Meeting Between Baerbock, Zelenskyy Canc ..

Scheduled Meeting Between Baerbock, Zelenskyy Canceled - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Adds 33 Chinese Companies to Unverified List fo ..

US Adds 33 Chinese Companies to Unverified List for Exports - Commerce Dept.

2 minutes ago
 WWII Memories Make Germany Determined to Avoid US ..

WWII Memories Make Germany Determined to Avoid US War With Russia Over Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns acquittal plea of ex ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns acquittal plea of ex-DG NAB

2 minutes ago
 National Archives Retrieved Kim's 'Love Letters' F ..

National Archives Retrieved Kim's 'Love Letters' From Trump's Florida Resort - R ..

9 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers Visiting ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers Visiting Ukraine's Breakaway Donbas - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>