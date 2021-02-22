Serving people top priority of provincial government: Irrigation Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Mir Tariq Khan Magsi on Monday said that serving people was one of our top priorities while in this regard, provincial government under the leadership of chief minister was trying to solve basic problems of public at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to people called on him at his office.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mir Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri and Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sikandar Ali were present on the occasion.

People of his constituency apprised the minister about their problems being faced by them in the area in detail.

The Minister also assured them that he would take all possible measures to address the problems of the people and the youth of his constituency according their expectation.

Later, Talking to APP, Nawabzada Provincial Minister Tariq Khan Magsi said that we have solved the problems of the people in every era and our doors are always open for public.

We has never disappointed the people of the district "whether we are in power or not, we will continue to work with our people," he saidHe said funds have always been distributed on the basis of equality in other departments including education, health, PHE and other sectors for ensuring development of the province through best policy.

We have always tried to solve the basic problems of the people of the district, he concluded.