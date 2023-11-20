Open Menu

Serving People Top Priority: TMO Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Serving people top priority: TMO Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Kohat Muhammad Shoaib on Monday assured that serving people of Kohat was his top priority.

Kohat's newly appointed TMO, continued meetings with various stakeholders, including the president of the official fruit market, Fayaz Afridi.

Discussions centered on addressing issues related to the government market.

TMO instructed that efforts should be made to promptly resolve the problems by proposed rules.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Waqas was also present during the meeting.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat Market Afridi Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

3 hours ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

3 hours ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

3 hours ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

4 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

6 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

6 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

7 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

7 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan