Serving people top priority: TMO Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Kohat Muhammad Shoaib on Monday assured that serving people of Kohat was his top priority.

Kohat's newly appointed TMO, continued meetings with various stakeholders, including the president of the official fruit market, Fayaz Afridi.

Discussions centered on addressing issues related to the government market.

TMO instructed that efforts should be made to promptly resolve the problems by proposed rules.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Waqas was also present during the meeting.

