Serving To Orphan Children A Noble Deed; Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:07 PM

Serving to orphan children a noble deed; Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said that serving to the helpless and orphan children was a great and noble deed and philanthropist of the society were performing remarkable duty in this regard

He said this while inaugurating the Learning Center at SOS Village Canal road here.

The Deputy Commissioner visited library and conference room in the Learning Center and appreciated the move to attract children for education.

He said that the library is as a treasure trove for students and the children should focus on learning. He said that knowledge was also essential for young generation.

Deputy Commissioner applauded the donors for participating in the welfare and well-being of children and staff at SOS Village.

He said that the district administration will provide full patronage to the charity institutions that servethe community well.

