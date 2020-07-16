UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEs Conference Discusses Facilitation To Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:58 PM

Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan presided over an important meeting here at Wapda House Peshawar on Thursday and discussed in detail facilitation to consumers

Chief Engineer Operation Khadim Hussain, all Superintending Engineers and Pesco's Senior Officer attended the meeting. The important steps taken in the meeting to facilitate consumers besides a strategy plan were also discussed to reduce Line Losses.

Chief Engineer Operation Khadim Hussain, all Superintending Engineers and Pesco's Senior Officer attended the meeting. The important steps taken in the meeting to facilitate consumers besides a strategy plan were also discussed to reduce Line Losses.

The CEO further said that to create awareness among the public against the kunda culture so as to provide more and more relief in load shedding. The CEO said that Pesco was striving its best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the customers for which important steps have been taken.

However Public was also requested to conserve energy by means of less consumption. CEO directed the SEs to reduce losses, enhance recovery and implementation of 100% EROs.

CEO ordered to implement 100% photo-meter-reading to resolve consumers over billing complaints.

Proposals were discussed for replacement of defective meters. CEO urged to provide facilities to the public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their doorsteps. He stressed that by implementing, adopting precautionary measures including safety rules, regulations, fatal accidents could be avoided, and precious lives of employees could be secured. He further said that line staff must ensure the safety measures with letter and spirit.

CEO Pesco emphasized that Pesco's employees have to work as a team with honesty and dedication. He said the employees with the poor performance would face the consequences while employees with good performance would be rewarded accordingly.

