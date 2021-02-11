SEs directed to save FESCO installations

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Engineer (CE) Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nasir Ayaz Khan has issued special directives to all Superintending Engineers (SEs) of operation circles to save the material and FESCO installation through effective patrolling especially at night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Engineer (CE) Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nasir Ayaz Khan has issued special directives to all Superintending Engineers (SEs) of operation circles to save the material and FESCO installation through effective patrolling especially at night.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the circles including Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali.

He also made an appeal to the public that they should inform the FESCO staff in case they found any suspected person round the FESCO installations and prove them a responsible citizen.

He further said that FESCO staff can also inform about material theft at 041-9220290, 041-9220618, toll free No.0800-66554 and helpline 118 or complaint center of concern sub divisional office so that precious national assets could be saved and action initiated against theanti social elements.