UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEs Directed To Save FESCO Installations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:51 PM

SEs directed to save FESCO installations

Chief Engineer (CE) Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nasir Ayaz Khan has issued special directives to all Superintending Engineers (SEs) of operation circles to save the material and FESCO installation through effective patrolling especially at night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Engineer (CE) Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nasir Ayaz Khan has issued special directives to all Superintending Engineers (SEs) of operation circles to save the material and FESCO installation through effective patrolling especially at night.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the circles including Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali.

He also made an appeal to the public that they should inform the FESCO staff in case they found any suspected person round the FESCO installations and prove them a responsible citizen.

He further said that FESCO staff can also inform about material theft at 041-9220290, 041-9220618, toll free No.0800-66554 and helpline 118 or complaint center of concern sub divisional office so that precious national assets could be saved and action initiated against theanti social elements.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Nasir Mianwali All FESCO

Recent Stories

Hina Parvez Butt moves PA against death of two whi ..

4 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan women’s tour to Zimbabwe

21 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami kicks off ski world champs with super- ..

6 minutes ago

Some IAEA Member States Use Every Opportunity to E ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways to repair around 472 non-functio ..

6 minutes ago

Terrorists Preparing Militants for Attacks in Russ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.