Sesame Cultivation Over 31,490 Acres Of Land In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:43 PM

Sesame cultivation over 31,490 acres of land in Faisalabad

The agriculture department fixed a target of 31,490 acres of land for sesame (Til) cultivation and 7,897 metric tons of its production target in Faisalabad division this year

Spokesman of the agriculture extension department told APP today that 15,842 acres of land would be under sesame cultivation in district Faisalabad where its production of 3,229 metric tons would be expected.

Similarly, sesame would be cultivated over 5,910 acres of land in district Toba Tek Singh where its production of 1,758 tons would be achieved,2798 acres of land would be brought under construction in Jhang district where its production of 1,483 tons would be expected.

Likewise, sesame would be cultivated over 6,940 acres of land in district Chiniot where its production target was fixed as 1,427 metric tons, he added.

Spokesman said that sesame was a precious crop which played its vital role in meeting the food requirements at a maximum extent. Therefore, the farmers should cultivate it on maximum space by using seed of its approved varieties up to mid of July for getting bumper yield.

This crop will also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints due to its high rate value in the market.

The government decided to give subsidy of Rs.2000/- on sesame cultivation to the growers. The registered growers of sesame crops should scratch their voucher and send its number on 8070 while unregistered farmers should contact the agriculture department to avail from this facility.

More information in this regard could be obtained from agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, he added.

