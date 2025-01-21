Sesame exports surpass $350m despite adverse weather conditions: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's exports of sesame seeds have exceeded USD 350 million despite challenging weather conditions, said Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, Director General Agriculture Research Punjab

Addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Tuesday, he said that AARI had introduced sesame as a viable commercial crop. He said that AARI scientists had developed various high-yield sesame varieties that were successfully cultivated across the country over 90 % of arable land.

He however stressed the need for increasing sesame productivity and promoting its value addition to enhance agricultural exports and stabilize the national economy.

He highlighted the urgent need for an international-standard laboratory to facilitate the value addition of oilseeds especially sesame.

Oil-seed expert Hafiz Saad Bin Mustafa said that new sesame varieties coupled with proper marketing and latest export strategies had significantly increased cultivation and export volumes of the sesame.

This development was a positive indicator for Pakistan's agricultural sector, he said and stressed the need to adopt advanced pest control solutions for combating pests and diseases affecting the sesame crops.

“Our sesame exports could rise to USD 3 to 5 billion within next couple of years if we focused on quality improvements and pest-free production”, he added.

Dr. Athar Hussain Khokhar Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) joined the meeting online and said that total agricultural exports including sesame, fruits, vegetables and rice, had surpassed $ 8 billion during current fiscal year.

The efforts were underway to introduce value-added sesame products to market it in China, Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Europe through delegations and trade partnerships, he added.

Chairman food & Nutrition Department GC University Faisalabad Dr. Meher-un-Nisa and Assistant Prof University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr. Maqaddas highlighted sesame’s nutritional value and said that it had high calcium, iron and copper content which aided in bone health and alleviated joint pain.

They said that sesame seeds contained over 50 % high-quality edible oil and 22 % premium protein. The oil was used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and premium soap production while the seeds were vital for bakery, fast-food and livestock feed industries, they added.

Dr Ejaz-ul-Hasan and Dr Salsabeel Rauf said that Chinese experts had commended AARI’s innovative contributions during a briefing attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation during their visit to China. The Chinese experts also praised AARI's role in modernizing oilseed research and fostering bilateral exchanges of germplasm for enhanced agricultural productivity.

Shaukat Ali Chaddhar Chairman Chamber of Agriculture Pakistan announced that an agricultural exhibition would be organized in February at Depalpur Campus of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to promote sesame value addition.

A grand agricultural expo would also be arranged later this month at Lahore Expo Center under the aegis of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, he added.

Chief Editor Veterinary news & Views Dr Khalid Mehmood Shauq and others collectively called for government support in farm mechanization and corporate farming to increase per-acre yield of sesame crops.

They also proposed the establishment of specialized cropping zones for sesame to enhance its production and global competitiveness.

National Project Director Oil-seed Islamabad Dr Muhammad Ayub Khan, Chief Scientist Wheat Department AARI Dr Javaid Ahmad, Chairman Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Chief Scientist Oil-seed Department AARI Dr Muhammad Younus, Chief Scientist Food Technology Department AARI Dr Abrar Ahmad, Deputy Director Agriculture Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Dr Yaseen Randhawa, Chairman Research & Development board Oil-seed Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid, Dr Ammar Asghar, Tahir Jathool, Muhammad Arshad and Dr Tasneem Khalid were also present in the meeting.