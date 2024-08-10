Open Menu

Sesame Growers Advised To Control Whitefly Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Agricultural experts have advised growers to control whitefly (Sufaid Makhi) attack on the crop of sesame (Til) on urgent basis.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said here on Saturday that whitefly attack was witnessed at sesame crops which would surely damage quality and quantity of the grains. Therefore, the farmers should take immediate measures to control whitefly attack before its severity.

He advised the growers to use flunicamid 80 grams, bifenthrin 250 ml or dimethoate 125 ml per acre for spray against whitefly.

He also advised the farmers to spray pesticides in the morning or evening and use kisuga mycin and cuprous chloride 400 mlk per acre or fustil aluminum 250 grams per acre in case of disease attack on the sesame crops.

He said that sesame was a cash crop which could not only a pivotal role in mitigating financial constraints of the growers but it would also help in catering to domestic food requirements.

He said that sesame crop take 129 days for fully ripen. Therefore, the farmers should avoid from harvesting unripe crop as it would make the quality of sesame grains very poor and the importer or purchaser did not show any willing to buy such grains, he added.

