SESSI Hospitals Provide Better Healthcare Facilities: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that hospitals working under the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) have been providing better healthcare facilities to the workers and their families

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that hospitals working under the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) have been providing better healthcare facilities to the workers and their families.

During his visit to Landhi Social Security Hospital here, he said that the government was also trying to give the latest medical equipment to SESSI hospitals and dispensaries, said a statement on Monday.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr.

Zulfiqar Ali and Member District Council Karachi Manzoor Hussain were also present.

The minister went to various wards and inspected the facilities, which were being provided.

He asked the staff to wear proper uniform and improve cleanliness situation in the hospital.

The minister also enquired about the health of the patients, who were admitted to the hospitals.

He said that the Sindh government was committed to provide better facilities and working environment to the workers and their families.

