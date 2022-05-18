UrduPoint.com

SESSI, NADRA Sign Contract For Benazir Mazdur Card Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:37 PM

SESSI, NADRA sign contract for Benazir Mazdur Card Project

Sindh Employee Social Security Institute (SESSI) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed a contract for issuance of Benazir Mazdur Card for the private sector employees working in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Employee Social Security Institute (SESSI) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed a contract for issuance of Benazir Mazdur Card for the private sector employees working in Sindh province.

Saeed Ghani Minister for Labour and Human Resources Department/ Chairman Governing Body SESSI, Government of Sindh along with delegation comprising of Secretary Labour, Commissioner SESSI and members of the governing body SESSI held meeting with Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik here at NADRA Headquarters, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik briefed Minister for Labour & Human Resources Department Saeed Ghani on the project and discussed operational aspects and bottlenecks of the project.

During the briefing Chairman NADRA assured the minister that NADRA is all poised to create a robust solution that will ensure the verification and authentication of application process with verified citizens' National data. It will also develop and deploy centralized database of workers, he added.

Saeed Ghani lauded the efforts of NADRA for developing and deploying the Web portal/ profiling system for the registration of Employers and Employees.

Ghani assured his full support in implementation and completion of the project that will benefit the genuine Laborers/employees working in different factories and industrial units across Sindh province.

He said with the provision of Benazir Mazdur Card to more than a million workers will be entitled to receive free health-cover, education, pension, marriages of children, housing etc.

He further added that the Government of Sindh has also decided to expand the scope of Benazir Mazdur card by including self-employed workers in the social welfare net.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA has been mandated to design a secure and valid document and profiling system of workers replacing manual/paper-based cards with digitized smart card along with registration of genuine Laborers/employees working in different factories and industrial units across the province.

Through this project NADRA will now enable SESSI for Employee Biometric Verification along with the dependent/family validation. The data will be hosted centrally at NADRA HQ Islamabad. Currently the project is operational at 07 sites and three more sites will be made operational in near future.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Education All Government Million Labour Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COV ..

Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COVID-19 disaster

1 minute ago
 China's home prices continue to ease in April

China's home prices continue to ease in April

1 minute ago
 Foundation stone of GOR-III laid in Faisalabad

Foundation stone of GOR-III laid in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Notorious criminal held after encounter with polic ..

Notorious criminal held after encounter with police

1 minute ago
 4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Pakistan urged to learn lesson from Sri Lankan eco ..

Pakistan urged to learn lesson from Sri Lankan economic catastrophe

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.