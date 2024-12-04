Open Menu

SESSI Organizes HIV/AIDS Awareness Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) In connection to the World AIDS Day, a rally was organized at Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) Hospital Landhi on Wednesday to impart awareness to masses about the immunity annihilating disease of AIDS.

The Commissioner SESSI Miandad Rahujo, speaking to media on the occasion, stressed on need of preventive measures and screening tests and said that AIDS is curable if a patient shrugs away the social stigma and undergoes screening.

AIDS patients should not be hated and those suffering solitude be shown compassion like patients of other ailments, he stressed.

Expressing concerns over spread of the life threatening disease in Sindh and role of Quacks and barbers in it, he said that they violate the safety precautions and repeated use of injection and razors become a major cause.

He lauded the Healthcare Commission for its action against quackery and said that the government alone cannot do anything until awareness is created among the people. Our province can be free from AIDS when people get rid of their fear and get themselves screened for AIDS, he added.

The Vice Commissioner SESSI Sikandar Baloch and Medical Advisor Dr Kamran Awan highlighted the objectives of AIDS awareness rally and said that AIDS can be prevented and treated.

AIDS does not transmit from one person to another through hand shake so don’t hate and isolate an AIDS patient, they urged and also emphasized the importance of screening to check the spread of AIDS.

More Stories From Pakistan