SESSI should arrange seminars for workers, employers: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that there was a need that Sindh Employees Social Security Institutions (SESSI) should arrange seminars/workshops and walks for workers, employers and officers of the department to create awareness among them about their duties and rights.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday, said a statement.

Secretary Labour and Human Resources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, Commissioner SESSI Kashif Gulzar and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Minister said that through Social Security Scheme, the rights and responsibilities of workers and employers had not only been defined but they had also been protected. Both should work in their given legal boundaries, he added.

He also directed to arrange training sessions for capacity building of the officials of SESSI.

On this occasion, the Minister was informed that regular training sessions were held for the purpose especially for director level officers.

It was also told that professional courses are alsoconducted for doctors working in SESSI hospitals.