UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SESSI Should Arrange Seminars For Workers, Employers: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

SESSI should arrange seminars for workers, employers: Minister

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that there was a need that Sindh Employees Social Security Institutions (SESSI) should arrange seminars/workshops and walks for workers, employers and officers of the department to create awareness among them about their duties and rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that there was a need that Sindh Employees Social Security Institutions (SESSI) should arrange seminars/workshops and walks for workers, employers and officers of the department to create awareness among them about their duties and rights.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday, said a statement.

Secretary Labour and Human Resources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, Commissioner SESSI Kashif Gulzar and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Minister said that through Social Security Scheme, the rights and responsibilities of workers and employers had not only been defined but they had also been protected. Both should work in their given legal boundaries, he added.

He also directed to arrange training sessions for capacity building of the officials of SESSI.

On this occasion, the Minister was informed that regular training sessions were held for the purpose especially for director level officers.

It was also told that professional courses are alsoconducted for doctors working in SESSI hospitals.

Related Topics

Sindh Labour

Recent Stories

Right on cue as Wimbledon finalist Halep follows s ..

12 seconds ago

Frenchman at heart of legal dispute dies after lif ..

14 seconds ago

Culprits mix poison in Rawal Dam, thousands fish d ..

18 seconds ago

Ukraine's Opposition Urges Zelenskyy to Start Dire ..

12 minutes ago

Indian Delegation to Meet Senior Russian Officials ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Bans Ukrainian World Congress Non-Governmen ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.