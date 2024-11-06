SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor Card

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Employees Social Security Institute (SESSI), Wednesday, started an awareness drive in collaboration with Karachi Press Club to inform the workers community about features and benefits of Benazir Mazdoor Card.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the awareness campaign here at KPC, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem said the Sindh Government, through Benazir Mazdoor Card, is providing various medical and monetary facilities to the registered workers.

He informed that SESSI is providing medical facilities to workers at 42 dispensaries and 5 major hospitals while reimbursements were made in case of treatment at private hospitals.

The minister said that we are going to inaugurate a modern hospital in Sukkur on November 11 while work on the project of a Cancer hospital will commence soon.

The Commissioner SESSI, Miandad Rahujo said that SESSI provides Pension, Disability Pension, Accident Grant and other financial benefits to registered employees of industrial and commercial entities while thousands of patients had availed SESSI’s medical facilities in the previous year.

The registration process has been made simple and accessible and a worker could register himself online through Mazdoor App and portal, he informed.

The Secretary Karachi Press Club, Shoaib Ahmed emphasized the significance of workers’ rights and its thorough implementation in all the sectors of economy including the media industry.