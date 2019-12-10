SESSI to set up helpdesk at SITE for online registration

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :SESSI will set up a Helpdesk at SITE Association of Industry to facilitate online registration of industries of SITE area on the SESSI web portal.

This was announced by the Vice Commissioner of SESSI, Asif Memon while giving presentation on "online business registration", to industrialists at SITE Association of Industry. President, SITE Association, Suleman Chawla, Senior Vice President Saleem Nagaria, Vice President Farhan Ashrafi were also present, said press release from the association, members of SITE Association and high officials of SESSI were also attended the meeting.

Vice Commissioner Asif Memon said anyone starting new business will log in to website www.business.sindh.gov.pk and register his new company. This information shall be automatically sent to all concerned departments such as labour department, utilities companies; thereby, eliminating the need to contact these separately.

The departments receiving this information through automated channel will then contact the new business themselves.

This is part of efforts being done for "Ease of Doing Business" in which, Pakistan had already made great headway.

All existing industries whose data is already available with SESSI will have to fill a form for online registration. The SESSI office will do the data entry in their system at their own and issue log in credentials to the registered person asking them to proceed with providing details of their employees registered with SESSI.", he added.

Memon informed the members that the deadline fixed for online registration is Dec. 31, 2019. After completion of registration process, smart cards linked with NADRA shall be issued to employees to get healthcare benefits.

President SITE Association Suleman Chawla raised many questions which were satisfactorily answered by the Vice Commissioner. On his proposal, he assured to send a .pdf copy of 'Online Registration Guide' for circulation among members to educate them.