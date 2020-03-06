Session court announces life sentence in Muzaffargarh

The session court here on Friday announced life sentence with Rs 50 thousand fine to a culprit involved in child abuse in 2013

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The session court here on Friday announced life sentence with Rs 50 thousand fine to a culprit involved in child abuse in 2013.

The accused named Zawar Hussain abused the girl seven year ago.

The convicted was arrested from the court and sent to prison immediately upon court order.

He had to face imprisonment more for six months in case of not submitting fine being due in the sentence.