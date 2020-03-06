UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Session Court Announces Life Sentence In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

Session court announces life sentence in Muzaffargarh

The session court here on Friday announced life sentence with Rs 50 thousand fine to a culprit involved in child abuse in 2013

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The session court here on Friday announced life sentence with Rs 50 thousand fine to a culprit involved in child abuse in 2013.

The accused named Zawar Hussain abused the girl seven year ago.

The convicted was arrested from the court and sent to prison immediately upon court order.

He had to face imprisonment more for six months in case of not submitting fine being due in the sentence.

Related Topics

Fine From Court

Recent Stories

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

2 minutes ago

Woman drug peddler nabbed, drugs recovered in Muza ..

4 minutes ago

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outb ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar ..

6 minutes ago

Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

4 minutes ago

Various development projects being completed on pr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.