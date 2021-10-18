Session court exonerates two persons charged in murder case

Session Court here on Monday exonerated two persons who were arrested by police for their alleged involvement in the killing of Chief of Peace Committee of district Tank, Turkistan Bettani and his nephew

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Session Court here on Monday exonerated two persons who were arrested by police for their alleged involvement in the killing of Chief of Peace Committee of district Tank, Turkistan Bettani and his nephew.

The Session Court Tank headed by Justice Ghulam Abbass has acquitted two persons named Mohammad Gul and Zareen Gul over lack of evidences. The lawyer of defendants Javed Kundi Advocate successfully defended the appellants.

Both the released persons were charged in the murder of Tukistan Bettani and his nephew and injuring of three others at Jandola area of district Tank in 2019.