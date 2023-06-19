UrduPoint.com

Session Court Extends PTI's Chairman Bail Till July 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Session court extends PTI's Chairman bail till July 4

A court of Islamabad on Monday extended interim bail of PTI's Chairman till July 4, in six cases registered by various police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A court of Islamabad on Monday extended interim bail of PTI's Chairman till July 4, in six cases registered by various police stations.

The court also instructed PTI's Chairman to join the investigation in three cases with regard to the incidents of May 9 and also directed the investigation officers to facilitate the petitioner in this regard.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail cases of Imran Khan in six FIRs registered by police stations Karachi Company, secretariat, Ramna and Tarnol.

The prosecutor informed the court that PTI's chairman had joined the investigation only in one case at Ramna Police Station.

PTI's Chairman lawyer Salman Safdar said his client didn't join the investigation due to security issues, adding that Imran Khan was still ready to join it.

The court said that it would fix the place if the petitioner wanted to appear before investigators. The prosecutor said that they were also ready to facilitate the accused in this regard.

Defence counsel said that the court could perform its role in certain situations only.

On the query of the judge, Imran Khan's counsel said that his client was ready to appear before the investigation team in the judicial complex on the same day. The court extended PTI's Chairman's bail till July 4 and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Company Same May July Court

Recent Stories

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Develop ..

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

5 minutes ago
 Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation ..

Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

5 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmi ..

AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmir issue settled

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

5 minutes ago
 New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

11 minutes ago
 Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compr ..

Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compromised photos

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.