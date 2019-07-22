UrduPoint.com
Session Court Rejects Rana Sanaullah Plea For Bringing Homemade Meal For Him In Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:12 PM

Session court rejects Rana Sanaullah plea for bringing homemade meal for him in jail

Session court Lahore has rejected the plea seeking court orders to provide homemade meal to Rana Sanaullah in jail who was arrested in drug smuggling case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Session court Lahore has rejected the plea seeking court orders to provide homemade meal to Rana Sanaullah in jail who was arrested in drug smuggling case.Session judge Lahore Qaisar Nazir Butt took up the case for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, Rana Sanaullah counsel took the plea that Rana Sanaullah is ill; therefore court should allow to bring homemade meal for him.

Counsel said that according to jail rules, under trial suspect can be given homemade meal.On the other hand, jail authorities submitted their report in the court at which it has been said that Rana is being given meal according to his health and his medical check up is also being conducted on daily basis and he is perfectly alright.Court while ordering Sanaullah Counsel to approach jail superintendent rejected the plea for providing homemade meal to Rana in jail.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

