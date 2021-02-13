UrduPoint.com
Session Court Sent Zafr Khokhar To Jail For Five Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Session court sent Zafr Khokhar to jail for five days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The court of District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mahmood Khan on Saturday sent Zafar Khokhar, former president of District Bar on Judicial remand for five days.

Zafar Khokhar was arrested in the Islamabad High Court attack case.

The court asked the police to produce Zafar Khokhar in the anti-terrorism court again on February 19.

More Stories From Pakistan

