Session court sentences SHO for defying court orders

A Sessions Court Thursday sentenced the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hayatabad Police Station to one month in prison and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 for failing to comply with judicial directives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A Sessions Court Thursday sentenced the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hayatabad Police Station to one month in prison and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 for failing to comply with judicial directives.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tala Muhammad in response to a contempt of court petition.

The case stemmed from the police's seizure of a petitioner's vehicle in 2015.

Despite a 2019 court order mandating the return of the vehicle to its rightful owner, the SHO neglected to execute the directive.

Declaring the officer's inaction as contempt of court, Judge Muhammad ordered the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar and other relevant authorities to immediately arrest the SHO and transfer him to Central Jail. Additionally, the court instructed the CCPO to oversee the recovery of the vehicle and submit a compliance report within ten days.