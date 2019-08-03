Session Court shifts Qandeel murder case to Model Court

The Session court sent Qandeel murder case to Model Court on Saturday which was bound to decide the murder case within three months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Session court sent Qandeel murder case to Model Court on Saturday which was bound to decide the murder case within three months.

On Saturday, the alleged murderer Waseem was produced before the Session Court.

Similarly, other alleged outlaws Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Basit and Zafar also appeared in the court proceedings.

The Session Judge Suhail Akram shifted the case to the Model Court. The Model Court fixed the case for August 19.

Model, actress and social media star Qandeel was allegedly killed by her brother in July 2016.