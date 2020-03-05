Session for promotion of bilateral trade, investment between Pakistan-USA held

The Sindh Investment Department organized an interactive session for the promotion of bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and United States of America (USA) here on Thursday

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah was the chief guest in the event while Consul General of the USA in Karachi Rob Silberstein and his team also graced the event, said a spokesman of the Investment department.

Other guest included Sindh Secretary Energy Department Musadiq Ahmed Khan, President of the American Business Council of Pakistan Adnan Asad, representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industries OICCI, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI and other associations and chambers of commerce and industries in Karachi.

The event was aimed to engage the business community in Karachi in order to promote and facilitate conducive business environment in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Rob Silberstein stressed on the importance of strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in order to bring economic prosperity and growth in various sectors such as oil & energy, Information Technology, education and health care.

He also focused on curating strong working relationships through B2B and G2Bengagements.

The Sindh chief secretary stated that the provincial government has 65 per cent weight age in Ease of Doing Business.

He offered the United States to invest in Sindh as the province now has conducive climate for doing businesses.

Online operation system has been introduced in the province by the relevant agencies and one window online operations will further reduce human interaction to strengthen the process, he said.

"We want to bring a lot of investment in Karachi because the environment of the city is now safe which is helpful for sustainable economic development and growth in the province," he said, adding that he was willing to take drastic measures to facilitate investors. Secretary Energy Department Musadiq Ahmed Khan briefly presented investment ready projects and said that Sindh province has been blessed with a Wind Corridor with exploitable potential to generate about 60,000 MW electricity.

Besides SECMC, other lease holders have completed their bankable feasibilities and are actively working to achieve financial close.

American Business Council President Adnan Asad said that the business community is an important pillar of the country's economic development. True progress will only be possible through investments by the private sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Director (Administration) Investment Department, Ms. Qurat-Ul Ain Memon gave a detailed briefing on Sindh's Investment potential and elaborated the role of the Investment Department.

An interactive question and answer session followed where all queries and reservations of the participating audience were addressed.

The event concluded with distribution of momentous. Rob Silberstein appreciated the efforts of the Investment Department, Sindh to engage the business community in Karachi through the session.