Open Menu

Session Held At Alhamra To Pay Tribute To Qurratulain Hyder

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Session held at Alhamra to pay tribute to Qurratulain Hyder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) In an insightful session held at the Alhamra Adabi Baithak, the audience had the privilege

of hearing renowned Pakistani writer Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed's unique reflections

on the life and literary contributions of the legendary author Qurratulain Hyder.

The session was attended by Chairman of Alhamra Razi Ahmed, and hosted by academy

Supervisor Naveen Rooma, who served as the moderator for the event.

During the discussion, Nadeem Syed praised Hyder's work, stating that her fiction is deeply

rooted in reality, which sets her apart from other writers.

He emphasised that her narrative scope is broader than most, and her portrayal of characters

through multiple dimensions has given rise to new literary themes. He added that Qurratulain Hyder's work

has become a classic in the literary world.

The session concluded with a Q&A segment, during which attendees could engage further with the speaker.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan World Event From

Recent Stories

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

3 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

2 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

2 hours ago
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

20 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan