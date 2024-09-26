Session Held At Alhamra To Pay Tribute To Qurratulain Hyder
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) In an insightful session held at the Alhamra Adabi Baithak, the audience had the privilege
of hearing renowned Pakistani writer Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed's unique reflections
on the life and literary contributions of the legendary author Qurratulain Hyder.
The session was attended by Chairman of Alhamra Razi Ahmed, and hosted by academy
Supervisor Naveen Rooma, who served as the moderator for the event.
During the discussion, Nadeem Syed praised Hyder's work, stating that her fiction is deeply
rooted in reality, which sets her apart from other writers.
He emphasised that her narrative scope is broader than most, and her portrayal of characters
through multiple dimensions has given rise to new literary themes. He added that Qurratulain Hyder's work
has become a classic in the literary world.
The session concluded with a Q&A segment, during which attendees could engage further with the speaker.
