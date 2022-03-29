UrduPoint.com

Session Held On Objectives Of SDGs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu Shabbir Khan presided over a training session on objectives Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at Commissioner Jirga Hall.

The session among others was attended by officials of concerned departments.

The participants of the meeting also discussed planning and different aspects of Sustainable Development Goals.

Additional DC briefed meeting about details of the program and said that concerned departments should devise strategy to achieve objectives of SDGs.

He also oriented participants about usefulness of District SDGs Framework (Localization Plan) and planning for future development.

