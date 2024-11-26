Open Menu

Session Held To Aware Pregnant Women About Gestational Diabetes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Session held to aware pregnant women about gestational diabetes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Mercy Teaching Hospital Peshawar on Tuesday organized a diabetes awareness session for orientation of pregnant women with gestational diabetes.

The session was aimed to educate patients on effective management of gestational diabetes through lifestyle modifications, dietary adjustments and medical screening.

Dr.

Humaima, a renowned diabetic educator delivered an insightful lecture on gestational diabetes. She delved into the causes, potential complications and management strategies of this condition.

She emphasized the crucial importance of early diagnosis and consistent monitoring to safeguard the health of both the mother and baby.

Iqra, a skilled nutritionist presented dietary modifications for gestational diabetes. She highlighted significance of meal planning emphasizing the role of a balanced diet in controlling blood sugar levels.

