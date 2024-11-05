Session held to create awareness about dangers of illegal migration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Labor Education Organization (LEO) in collaboration with Migrant Resource Center Islamabad on Tuesday arranged an awareness session in Swabi focusing safe and legal migration for citizens.

The initiative was aimed at providing comprehensive information to people regarding migration for employment, education and residence, and the dangers with illegal migration.

Tahseen Ullah from the Migrant Resource Center and Hassan from LEO emphasized the importance of choosing legal migration avenues to safeguard one's life and property.

They highlighted that many individuals who opt for migration in search of better futures, lack reliable information. Misconceptions lead them to attempt for illegal ways that are far from reality and full of dangers.

Participants that attended the session praised the valuable information provided d and expressed gratitude for the efforts made by Migrant Resource Center in raising awareness of masses on this critical issue.

APP/mds/