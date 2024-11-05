Open Menu

Session Held To Create Awareness About Dangers Of Illegal Migration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Session held to create awareness about dangers of illegal migration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Labor Education Organization (LEO) in collaboration with Migrant Resource Center Islamabad on Tuesday arranged an awareness session in Swabi focusing safe and legal migration for citizens.

The initiative was aimed at providing comprehensive information to people regarding migration for employment, education and residence, and the dangers with illegal migration.

Tahseen Ullah from the Migrant Resource Center and Hassan from LEO emphasized the importance of choosing legal migration avenues to safeguard one's life and property.

They highlighted that many individuals who opt for migration in search of better futures, lack reliable information. Misconceptions lead them to attempt for illegal ways that are far from reality and full of dangers.

Participants that attended the session praised the valuable information provided d and expressed gratitude for the efforts made by Migrant Resource Center in raising awareness of masses on this critical issue.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Leo Lead Swabi From Employment

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

2 hours ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

2 hours ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

3 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

3 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

6 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan