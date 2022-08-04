UrduPoint.com

Session Held To Highlight Recent Advancements In Field Of Surgery, Medicine

August 04, 2022

Session held to highlight recent Advancements in field of surgery, medicine

Experts discussed exercising caution as misuse of medicines can lead to antibiotic resistance and can be threatening to global health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Experts discussed exercising caution as misuse of medicines can lead to antibiotic resistance and can be threatening to global health.

This was said in a session organized by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in collaboration with the Alsons Group here on Thursday.

The aims of the session were highlighting recent advancements and techniques in the field of surgery and contribution to the development of a new negative pressure ventilator support device.

The guest speaker for the session was Professor David J Howard, Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine United Kingdom and Ghananian College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Explaining how drug resistance may develop among people, creating difficulties for doctors to treat as antibiotics used for infectious diseases become less effective, Dr Howard said 'We should focus on establishing as well as expanding government-led networks to strengthen infection prevention can help in controlling the growing number of diseases'.

'The session organized to introduce new techniques in the field of surgery will be helpful for the medical community in treating patients, said Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon.

Executive Director JPMC Professor Shahid Rasul and Chairman of the Alsons Group Dr Abdul Rehaman Alana also addressed the session, while Principal, Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences-JSMU Professor Dr Huma Ali, attended the session.

Shields were also presented to the honorable guests.

Concluding the session, co organizer Dr Hurtamina thanked the participants.

The program was jointly organized by Additional Director Continuing Medical education Dr Rahat Naz and Assistant Professor of ENT Dr Hurtamina Khan.

