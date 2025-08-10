Open Menu

Session Held To Increase Mango Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Punjab Agriculture Department, a consultative session was held to increase mango cultivation and production, chaired by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

He said that the Chief Minister had approved a project worth Rs. 700 million to improve the quality, production, and export of mangoes.

During the meeting, proposals were invited to improve the quality and yield of mangoes, and a detailed review was conducted on the challenges faced by mango growers. The consultative session was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magassi, Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Directors General of Agriculture Department Punjab Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman and Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Agriculture Department consultant Dr.

Muhammad Anjum Ali, Abdul Ghaffar Grewal, as well as mango growers, exporters, experts, and other stakeholders.

The secretary said that 380,000 acres in Punjab are under mango orchards, and modern nurseries will be registered to increase the cultivation of export-quality varieties. Practical proposals, from nursery preparation to value addition, will be included in the project. He said that training programs will be launched at the tehsil level for the guidance of growers, and implementation of the project will ensure a definite increase in mango production, quality, and exports. In addition, growers and experts will be sent abroad for training, a modern laboratory will be established for mango nutrition and disease diagnosis, and the proposal for subsidized provision of modern machinery for mango orchards will also be included in the project.

