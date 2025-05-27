Session held to provide guidance to CSS aspirants at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Director General of the Civil Services academy Lahore, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, and Director of the Common Training Program, Dr. Syed Shabbir Akbar, visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for an insightful lecture aimed at CSS aspirants under the National Outreach Program.

Organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs, the event provided students with valuable guidance on preparing for competitive examinations and pursuing careers in civil services. Expressing gratitude, the university's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, along with Director Student Affairs and Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Professor Dr. Abdul Rauf, warmly hosted the distinguished guests. The speakers emphasized the significance of pursuing reputable institutions for effective exam preparation and shared essential insights into the CSS examination process, subject selection, and career pathways.

Dr. Shabbir Akbar actively engaged with the students, addressing their questions on exam strategies and career planning, while Professor Rauf recommended expanding the reach of such informative sessions through online platforms to maximize student accessibility. The session was skillfully moderated by Ms. Aleena Tariq, Lecturer in the Department of English Linguistics, and featured enthusiastic participation from faculty members, administrative staff, and students, fostering a dynamic and motivational atmosphere. The university’s initiative underscores its commitment to guiding students toward successful careers and strengthening their competitive edge.