Session Judge Attock Ali Raza Visited District Jail

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Session Judge Attock Ali Raza visited district Jail

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Attock Ali Raza on Thursday visited district Jail Attock . He was accompnied by Judicial Magistrate(1st Class) Yasir Tanveer . On his arrival a contingent of the district jail presented general salute to the judge.

Additional District and Session Judge visited barracks , hospital , school and PCO and expressed his satisfaction . He also issued orders to release 9 prisoners involved in petty crimes .

