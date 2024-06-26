Session Judge inaugurates telemedicine center

District and Session Judge Abdul Karim Ansari inaugurated the telemedicine center at the District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday in Mattiari

MATTIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) District and Session Judge Abdul Karim Ansari inaugurated the telemedicine center at the District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday in Mattiari.

This initiative will not only save time but also facilitate online check-ups and treatments for patients by expert doctors from across the country.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, District Health Officer Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Salam Memon, along with others, were present at the event.

Speaking to the media, DC Yousuf Shaikh mentioned that the telemedicine clinics will be operational from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The schedules provided by expert doctors nationwide will be displayed in health centers and promoted through the media to inform the public and ensure maximum utilization of this facility.

District Health Officer Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain and Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Salam Memon also highlighted the benefits of the telemedicine center, stating that it will be particularly beneficial for underprivileged patients who cannot afford the costs of specialized medical treatment nor have difficulty accessing major cities for healthcare.

APP/mam/378