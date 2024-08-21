Session judge injured in gun attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A session judge of Kohistan, Farid Khan, sustained bullet injuries after being shot by unknown assailants over personal enmity, police reported on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the incident occurred outside a mosque in his ancestral village, Chhoher Sharif, where he was targeted and shot twice in the legs.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Haripur, five suspects have been nominated in the case, and efforts are underway to arrest those involved.

Further investigation was underway.