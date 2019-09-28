UrduPoint.com
Session Judge Visits Central Prison

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Session Judge visits central prison

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directives of Lahore High Court (LHC), District and Session Judge Bahawalpur, Malik Moshtaque Oajla visited Central Jail Bahawalpur.

Lahore High Court had issued directives to the district and session judges to visit prisons within their jurisdiction to inspect facilities being provided with to the prisoners and other issues pertaining to the prison, said a news release.

A contingent of jail police presented salute to the district and session judge.

The district and session judge inspected jail women ward, jail hospital, kitchen and barracks.

He listened to the prisoners who apprised him about their problems, they faced at the prison. He directed the jail officials to further improve the facilities.

