Session judge visits district jail Kohat

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kohat, Inamullah on Tuesday visited District Jail Kohat and inspected barracks of juvenile, elderly, and women prisoners

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Additional District and Sessions Judge Kohat, Inamullah on Tuesday visited District Jail Kohat and inspected barracks of juvenile, elderly, and women prisoners.

He was accompanied by SP City Farooq Zaman and jail officials.

He listened to the problems of inmates and directed instruction for their resolution.

He also appreciated the efforts of the jail administration to consider the genuine problems of inmates and improve the cleanliness condition in the jail.

APP/arq/mds/