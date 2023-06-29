Open Menu

Session Judge Visits Haripur Jail, Meets Women Prisoners

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Session Judge visits Haripur Jail, meets women prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The District and Sessions Judge District Haripur Shahnaz Hameed Khattak along with Arshad Mohmand, Judicial Magistrate-1, visited Central Jail Haripur and met with women prisoners.

She also inspected the entire jail including the women's section, hospital, juvenile sector, kitchen and adult prisoners' barracks.

She was also told about improvements in healthcare facilities such as advanced pathology labs, X-rays and dental facilities for inmates.

A total of 18 prisoners imprisoned in minor cases were also released in the camp court, which caused a wave of happiness among them because they would be able to spend Eid at home.

The visit ended with a vote of thanks and good wishes from the management. She also appreciated the officials of the Jail for their better conduct with prisoners inside Haripur Jail.

