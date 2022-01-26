Session of Youth Parliament to be held on Feb 15: PILDAT

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) is determined to start 17th Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) virtually amid grave situation of Covid-19 on February 15 tentatively as the institute received overwhelming response of registration from the country

PILDAT, an indigenous think tank of Pakistan aiming to strength democracy in Pakistan launched a unique platform to empower youth politically in country. Youth Parliament of Pakistan provides a platform to youth where they could interact with Pakistani policymakers, defenders of the nation, corporate leaders, social workers, technologists, and high achievers of Pakistan.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, an official told that 1506 people applied out of which 300 participant would be selected for 17th YPP through online expression of interest for one year.

"We have divided 300 seats in all provinces of Pakistan and also spared seats for Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and as well as overseas Pakistanis with an aim to provide equal opportunities to the youth of Pakistan" he added.

He said out of the 300 seats, 141 were allocated to Punjab, 61 to Sindh, 51 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16 to Baluchistan, 3 to Islamabad Capital Territory, 8 to AJK, 3 to GB and 17 to Overseas Pakistanis.

"Any citizen of Pakistan and overseas Pakistani whose age were between 18 to 29 years till February 1, 2022 were eligible for this opportunity and we strongly encouraged women, minorities, person with disabilities and residents of underprivileged areas to participate in Youth Parliament of Pakistan" he told.

The duration of the Parliament is one year and the secretariat of Youth Parliament would finalize the selected participants which would be apprised soon.