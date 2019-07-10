UrduPoint.com
Session On ADB Country Partnership Strategy Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:21 PM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) held a consultative session on the ADB Country Partnership Strategy (2020-2024) at a local hotel on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) held a consultative session on the ADB Country Partnership Strategy (2020-2024) at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Chairman P&D, Habibur Rehman Gillani was the keynote speaker where he emphasized on the new Development Paradigm and aligning the whole development process with the Punjab Growth Strategy.

The session explored key areas of collaboration on Urban Development, Road Infrastructure, Connectivity, Skills and Job Creation.

Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, ADB, Ms. Xiaohong Yang congratulated the Punjab government for formulating the comprehensive Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 which would drive the development agenda of the government.

She added that the strategy covered all key areas that development partners were looking to collaborate with the government.

She pinpointed key areas, especially public-private partnerships where the ADB and Government of Punjab were working together and hoped that the new projects coming in would lead to improving lives of the citizens.

Chairman P&D, Habibur Rehman Gillani on the occasion said that the focus on the social sector of the current government was a part of the long term sustainable development agenda which prioritized human development.

He said that the government would divert most public money to the social sector primarily health and education and mega projects especially infrastructure projects would be funded through the public-private partnership mode.

He further added that the key focus for economic growth was on the industrial and agricultural sector which the government under the new socio-economic framework would work towards facilitating. SME and tourism also featured highly on the development and economic agenda of the government, he added.

