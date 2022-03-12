UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 11:38 AM

On the last day of the two-day Third Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a session “CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM” was held in which IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sara Malkani, Zahida Parveen, and Asiya Munir were participated

While Zahra Sehar Viani performed the duties of director. On this occasion, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that our gender discrimination has come in the whole society due to which we are facing problems.

That is why we have set a quota for women in the police. Want to give more opportunities to come forward, at first it seemed to me that there is no scope for lady police in the police department, there is a young lady police SP sitting with me, the department is acknowledging.

At the occasion Sara Malkani said that "We try to help bring justice to women and children who are victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, and gender-based violence. Special laws have been enacted in Sindh against domestic violence, but the most important thing is to enforce it," she said.

Yes, our criminal justice system includes courts, law enforcement agencies including lawyers, but even today we face many problems in registering our complaints in a police station and if a complaint is registered then investigation There are many flaws in it.

Proper investigation is very important. It has been generally observed that when women and girls who are victims of domestic violence need help to save themselves, the police are not there immediately.

The police will have to be active to reduce such incidents. Expressing her views, SP Saddar Zahida Parveen said that women victims of domestic violence rarely resort to FIRs. There will be about 10 women in a year who fight against oppression.

We need to run an awareness campaign among women. IG Sindh has posted gender-based investigation officers in every police station which is a good move. Sindh Police is working hard to bring justice against the oppression of women.

The positive results of which will soon be in front of you. Lawyer Asiya Munir said that even after receiving evidence of sexual and domestic violence, we are not given a proper report. Even if the girls come to testify in court, they are threatened with gestures.

Now, these kinds of problems have been largely overcome because of civil society, I have been threatened with death, my husband's office has been burnt down, but I have not withdrawn my cases. Yes and this passion will last till death.

Related Topics

