Session On Formulation Of Interfaith Harmony Policy Held At A Local Hotel In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Session on formulation of interfaith harmony policy held at a local hotel in Lahore

A comprehensive consultative session on formulation of interfaith harmony policy of Punjab was held at a local hotel on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A comprehensive consultative session on formulation of interfaith harmony policy of Punjab was held at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation (YDF), an organisation working for peace and youth empowerment, to seek and compile suggestions for incorporation into the proposed interfaith policy for Punjab.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the PTI government would ensure social justice and fair distribution of socio-economic resources to promote tolerance and co-existence in society.

MPA Sadia Sohail said that the priority of the Punjab government was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance.

Other parliamentarians also assured of performing their proactive role in promotion and approval of the interfaith harmony policy in the assembly.

The workshop was attended by representatives from different walks of life, includinggovernment officials, parliamentarians, lawyers, media personnel, academics, youth,rights activists and so on.

