Session On “Mental Health” Held FMU
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 09:03 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A session titled “Mental Health” was held at Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) in collaboration with the Department of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences and the Higher education Commission.
The patients with mental disease and their families were especially invited to the session.
Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, Head of the Department of Psychology, Medical University was chief guest.
Prof Dr. Rabia Khawar, Chairperson of the Department of Psychology, Government College Women’s University, Faisalabad, expressed her views as the Principal Investigator.
Dr. Imtiaz Dogar said that this research will prove to be an important milestone in understanding the intergenerational transmission of mental disorders and identifying their risk and protective factors.
Dogar informed the participants that such studies not only provide guidance on scientific grounds but also provide practical support for patients and their families.
