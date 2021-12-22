Session on "Opportunities for Higher Education and Research in China" held at KIU

Karakoram International University (KIU) Wednesday hosted an awareness session on "Higher Education and Research Opportunities in China".

In the awareness session, Dr. Arshad Shaidai of the Department of Biological Sciences and Dr.

Saleem Ayub delivered special lectures on opportunities for higher education, research and the ways and techniques to obtain scholarship in higher education in China.

At the end of the lectures, the students also asked various questions related to obtaining scholarships.

The session was jointly organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs and China Study Center.