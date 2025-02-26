Session On "Sindhi Literature In The 21st Century" Held In PLF
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A session titled "Sindhi Literature in the 21st Century" was held at the Sukkur IBA University as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II here on Tuesday.
The session featured prominent literary figures, including Madad Ali Sindhi, Pars Masroor, Akhtar Dargahi, and Amar Sindhu, while Mumtaz Ali Bukhari moderated the discussion.
Madad Ali Sindhi said that the art of storytelling is eternal and never-ending. "Even if people leave this world, their written stories remain alive forever," he added.
Pars Masroor expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Literature Festival for providing him with an opportunity to speak.
He shared his connection with Sukkur and Rohri and his passion for poetry.
Amar Sindhu noted that Sindhi literature has seen a decline in creative work since the 1960s and 1970s. He emphasized the need for critical evaluation of literary work in Sindhi.
Akhtar Dargahi stressed the importance of studying poetry, citing examples of renowned poets like Shah Latif and Sachal Sarmast. He also highlighted the introduction of new genres in literature.
The session concluded with Pars Masroor reciting poems by Sheikh Ayaz, Shah Latif, and other famous Sindhi poets, earning applause from the audience.
