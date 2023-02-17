Session on social, political structure of Baloch Society held at TU

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A lecture session on "Social and Political Structure of Baloch Society" was organized by the Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Turbat University(UT) on Friday.

The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities, and attended by overwhelming number of faculty members, and students from Political Science and Sociology Departments.

The guest speakers including Dr. Shah Mohammad Marri and Dr. Farooq Baloch, intellectuals, and historians shed light on Social and Political structure of Baloch Society.

Dr. Shah Muhammad Marri has begun his talk by providing an overview of the historical context of Balochistan and its society. He highlighted the province's strategic location, diverse ethnic and linguistic groups, and complex tribal affiliations.

Dr. Marri also discussed the contemporary challenges such as issues of urbanization, tribal issues, and certain intellectual gaps in Balochistan. Dr. Farooq Baloch discussed the role of various historical powers in shaping the history, culture, language and socio-political fabrics of Baloch society.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor thanked the guest speakers for having informative session with the faculty members and students of Political Science and Sociology Departments.

Dr. Muhammad Yaseen, Chairman, Sociology Department, and Jamil Ahmed, Chairman, Political Science Department were also present on the occasion.