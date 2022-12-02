Session on "Urdu Ka Nizam Arooz, Zarori Ghair Zarori" during Aalmi Urdu Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Director General of urdu Promotion Organization and President of Urdu dictionary board Rauf Parekh on Friday chaired a session on "Urdu Ka Nizam Arooz, Zarori Ghair Zarori" on the second day of the 15th Aalmi Urdu Conference, at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Rauf Parekh said that the new generation is far away from the arooz and does not feel the need to understand this system.

He said that arooz is certainly a good thing, useful and the beauty of poetry, but its basic condition is that the word should be subject to the idea.

He further said that the ancient teachers of poetry, according to the definition, poetry is words and rhymes which are the heart effect, but in the present era, such restrictions are not right.

In this poetry, there is thought, there is imagination, but with the restrictions of presentation, the poet would be subject to the word while the word should be subordinate to the idea.

The well-known poet Aftab Mutzhar, who has a PhD in Pronunciation, said while talking about Pronunciation, that poetry comes first when discussing unnecessary and necessary Propositions.

He said that the meaning of arooz is the name of spreading poetry like a canvas of painting.

He said that it is important for poets to learn arooz to balance their poetry because the use of arooz is essential in the present era.

Tasneem Hasan, a poet visiting from Britain, while discussing the topic, said that some poets in modern times do not look at arooz as a construction but as a negation, whereas in fact it is not the case because the knowledge of arooz helps to balance and improve poetry.

Renowned poetess Rukhsana Saba spoke on the topic of Arooz.

Ayaz Mahmood said that various questions arise regarding the arooz, which need to be discussed, so only by solving these issues can a discussion on the arooz be carried out. On this occasion, Hina Umbreen Tariq said that a separate meeting will be reserved for solving these questions and problems, in this meeting, further discussion can be done.