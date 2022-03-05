UrduPoint.com

Session To Raise Awareness Among Diabetics' Patients Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Session to raise awareness among diabetics' patients held

The number of diabetic patients in Pakistan has exceeded 35 million; one out of every five people in the country suffers from diabetes, said experts during a daylong session that was jointly organized by Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) and Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The number of diabetic patients in Pakistan has exceeded 35 million; one out of every five people in the country suffers from diabetes, said experts during a daylong session that was jointly organized by Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) and Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) here Saturday.

The session was held at the auditorium hall of GKMC that was attended by board of Management member of PES, Dr. Arshad Hussain, Dean GMKN, Prof. Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman, Medical Director Bacha Khan Medical College, Dr.

Shahid Nisar and other specialist doctors.

The objective of the session was to raise awareness among diabetics' patients for taking special care of sugar level and diet in daily life and especially during Ramadan.

In order to avoid overeating in Ramadan, the PES has also published a booklet in this regard with the help of which diabetics can adjust their diet during the days of Ramadan.

PES is trying to control diabetes; in this regard they are organizing awareness sessions in different districts of the province.

